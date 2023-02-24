Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A shooting at a Tchoupitoulas business sends one man behind bars, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

On Wednesday (Feb. 22), the NOPD says 39-year-old Darren Taylor reportedly went inside a business in the 2300 block of Tchoupitoulas Street armed with a gun and began shooting at employees.

Officers say Taylor left the scene, leading them on a short foot chase before being captured and arrested. He now faces charges of:

Attempted second-degree murder

Aggravated assault with a firearm

Aggravated criminal damage to property with a firearm

Illegal carrying of a weapon

Illegal use of a weapon

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.