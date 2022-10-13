NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the N.O. East area Thursday afternoon.

Initial investigation shows that just before 12:50, a report of an unresponsive man was called in for the 5800 block of Plaza Drive. When officers arrived they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time but officers are in the process of gathering evidence and information in order to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroners’ office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Detective Barret Morton is leading the investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300. Individuals with information can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-37867

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.