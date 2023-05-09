NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The alleged subject in an Algiers armed carjacking that left one man wounded is in custody, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Charles C. Wilson III for the May 8 incident. The NOPD says at about 5:30 a.m. the victim was driving near the corner of Shirley Drive and General Degaulle Drive when he stopped his vehicle only briefly.

Within that time officers say Wilson got into the victim’s vehicle with a gun in hand demanding the victim to drive. The two ended up in at a local park where Wilson demanded the victim’s wallet and phone.

The NOPD says a fight ensued and the victim was able to run away. That’s when Wilson reportedly fired shots hitting the victim several times. He was taken to the hospital where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify Charles C. Wilson, III as the person responsible. He was arrested and now faces charges of:

Armed Robbery with a Firearm

Aggravated Second Degree Battery

Resisting an Officer

Anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, please notify any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6045 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll free at 1(877) 903-7867.

