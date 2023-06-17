NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A deadly shooting over in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood has detectives searching for answers.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, just after 12 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2600 block of Elder Street. Upon arrival, a male juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died from his injuries. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

