NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has made an arrest just hours after a shooting in the Desire area Wednesday (Nov. 2).

Just before 1 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway after a man was found shot. He was taken to a hospital by EMS but his condition has not been released.

NOPD detectives say they arrested 48-year-old Felix Jackson as the possible suspect and arrested him on the scene. Jackson was taken to the Orleans Justice Center for booking.

