NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The man responsible for a deadly shooting in the Fillmore area, was arrested Thursday (Feb. 2), according to the New Orleans.

NOPD officers arrested 55-year-old Tracey Wright on a charge of a second-degree murder for the Jan. 24. incident. Just after 2 p.m. on that Tuesday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Perlita Street where they found a man, 51-year-old Ferdinand Alexander, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but later died from his injuries.

Wright was identified, located and, arrested on Thursday (Feb. 3) and is now booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Det. Maurice Stewart at 504-658-5300.

