NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, June 10, the New Orleans Police Department issued warrants for five individuals in connection to an incident involving reckless driving.
According to NOPD, 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez, and three juveniles have warrants for reckless driving on June 5 at St. Claude Ave and St. Roch St.
McKinney has a warrant issued for the following according to NOPD:
- Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce
- Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00
- Simple assault
- Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior
- Rioting
According to NOPD Gomez has a warrant issued for three charges:
- Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce
- Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior
- Rioting
Two of the juveniles are ages 17 and the other is 16-years-old according to police reports. The three are wanted for the following charges:
- Aggravated obstruction of a highway in commerce
- Felony simple criminal damage to property in the amount of $5,000.00 (principal)
- Simple assault (principal)
- Disturbing the peace by tumultuous behavior
- Rioting