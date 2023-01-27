NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A double shooting overnight in the Little Woods area, sent two to the hospital, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Just before 9:15 p.m. Thursday (Jan.26), officers responded to the corner of Shamrock Drive and Wales Street. Two men were found on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital but their conditions were not released. No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

