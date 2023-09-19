NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in the Gentilly area on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
NOPD officials said they received a report of a traffic fatality at the intersection of Franklin and Filmore avenues around 5:45 p.m.
They said an initial report shows a person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The NOPD did not release any additional information.
