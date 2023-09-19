NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in the Gentilly area on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

NOPD officials said they received a report of a traffic fatality at the intersection of Franklin and Filmore avenues around 5:45 p.m.

They said an initial report shows a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts