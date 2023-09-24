NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood on Sunday, Sept. 24.

NOPD officials said an initial report shows officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of Bienville Street around 9:13 p.m.

They said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

