NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a pedestrian in the B.W. Cooper neighborhood on Monday, Sept. 25.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a report of a crash in the 1200 block of South Roman Street around 3:30 p.m.

They said an initial report shows that three students and a pedestrian were injured. EMS is currently at the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

