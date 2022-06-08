NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left one person injured in New Orleans East Wednesday afternoon.

The NOPD tweeted that the shooting happened in the 8000 block of Trapier Street, located in the Little Woods area just before 3:30.

Initial reports show a male victim was injured and transported to an area hospital by EMS. The victim’s age and medical condition were unclear.

There is no word yet on a suspect or motive. The case has been classified as an aggravated battery by shooting.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD.