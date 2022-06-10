NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, a man was found in the 6800 block of Mayo Boulevard with gunshot injuries.

Around 10 a.m., officers responded to a miscellaneous call for service at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the man was declared dead on the scene.

Reports show that investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Unit detectives at 504-658-5300 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.