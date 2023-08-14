NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Tulane/Gravier area Monday morning that left a man dead.

According to the NOPD, officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to a shooting at the corner of Banks and South Broad Streets.

When they arrived, a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene but officers say the man later died from his wounds.

No further details are available at this time. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

