NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday evening, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in the Warehouse District.

At about 7:00 p.m., NOPD Eighth District officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of Lafayette and South Rampart streets.

When officers arrived they located a male gunshot wound victim who was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no additional info at the time on the incident.