NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — As the search continues for a new Superintendent, the NOPD’s Independent Police Monitor is releasing information to the public that it hopes will serve as a guide during the selection process.

The information includes data on NOPD hiring history, how previous chiefs were selected, and their effectiveness.

The Independent Monitor also plans to hold an online forum to get input from community members.

More information on the forum, and how residents can stay involved in the selection process, is on the Monitor’s website, here.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.