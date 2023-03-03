NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents in the City of New Orleans will be able to engage further with the community through a program hosted by the New Orleans Police Department’s Office of Community Development.

Starting Saturday (Mar. 4) and running for the next seven weeks, residents will have the opportunity to learn the functions and operations of the NOPD They will meet and speak directly with officers and representatives throughout the department.

The Citizens Police Academy will teach citizens about community policing, patrol duties, new technology used by the NOPD, Crime Lab, and much more through hands-on learning experiences.

“Community engagement is at the heart of the New Orleans Police Department and their efforts to maximize constitutional policing,” Cantrell said. “The Citizens Police Academy is a perfect example of how to get the community involved, teach them about the department, enhance skills, and build integrity. As we know, it takes all of us working together to make our city a safer place to live and visit.”

The class will be held at the NOPD Training and Education Academy, 4650 Paris Ave. on Saturdays between Mar. 4 and Apr. 15 with sessions lasting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mayor Cantrell, NOPD Superintendent Woodfork and members of the NOPD executive staff will both welcome the citizens into the program and will praise them at graduation.

“My personal commitment to the Citizen’s Police Academy is reflective of my broader pledge to continue the ongoing transformation of the New Orleans Police Department as well as the needed transformation of the culture of policing,” Superintendent Michelle Woodfork said., “The commitment of the community, including those who take part in this academy, is invaluable, and I truly appreciate their willingness to help us further our mission.”

Anyone with questions about the program can contact the NOPD Office of Community Engagement at 504-658-5590.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.