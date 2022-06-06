NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide in New Orleans East.

According to NOPD, around 7 a.m., an individual was found in the 15200 blocks of Chef Menteur Highway and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Reports show that the incident was originally signaled as an unclassified death. Upon further investigation, a homicide was determined to have occurred and detectives have reclassified the incident accordingly.

There is no additional information at the time. The homicide is still under investigation.