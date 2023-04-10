Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in locating a group of three individuals, wanted for a reported robbery in the Desire area on Easter Sunday.

Officers are searching for two men and a woman after the NOPD says just after 6:30 on April 9, the group attacked a person in the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway and forcefully stole their belongings.

According to security cameras in the area, the subjects are described as:

Black female, last seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt, black shorts, and black shoes

Black male, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white shoes

Black male, last seen wearing a red and white jersey-style shirt with the number 20 on the back and unknown color pants and shoes.

The last subject was seen getting out of a dark grey colored sedan.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the identities of the pictured subjects is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

