NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, the New Orleans Police Department held a press conference in response to the deadly shooting that happened at a high school graduation in May.

On May 31, Moris Jeff High School Class of 2022 had a graduation ceremony to celebrate their accomplishments at Xavier University when an altercation after the ceremony turned deadly.

According to NOPD, as graduates and families were leaving the ceremony, detectives said an altercation broke out between two females.

Police reported that at least three people were shot, including an elderly woman who was believed to be a grandmother.

The grandmother was allegedly shot in the head and was pronounced dead on the scene shortly after the shooting according to police.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson spoke at the conference at noon on June 10.

According to Ferguson, 4 individuals have arrest warrants. One of the four is a juvenile according to NOPD.

40-year-old Laverne Duplessis is wanted for manslaughter, obstruction of justice, and carrying a gun in a gun-free zone.

18-year-old Brandon Rock is wanted for manslaughter, carrying a gun in a gun-free zone, Rock was one of the individuals shot in the incident according to police.

49-year-old Frank Bartholomew has a warrant issued for obstruction of justice.

The juvenile is a 15-year-old boy who was carrying a gun in a gun-free zone as well reported Ferguson. the 15-year-old was also one of the individuals shot in the incident.

Ferguson said the police department received many tips on the incident.