NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating multiple armed robberies across the metro. According to the police, two of the incidents happened at local businesses.

Police began investigating the first armed robbery early Thursday morning at a Walgreens in Freret. According to NOPD, the incident happened at Walgreens located at 4400 blk S Claiborne Avenue. Around 7:30 a.m., an unknown male entered the store and approached a cashier with a black handgun.

Reports show that the unknown male demanded money from the cash register. The cashier complied and let the subject take an unknown amount of money before he fled. Police reported that he was able to escape on Cadiz Street in a 4-door silver sedan with dark tinted windows.

Two more armed robberies were reported Thursday afternoon. One of the incidents happened in Treme around 3:00 p.m. NOPD said an unknown male approached a victim and demanded the victim’s cellphone and cash. The subject fled in a blue minivan in an unknown direction according to reports.

The third armed robbery happened about an hour later at a Subway in Mid-City. NOPD reported that a black male entered the business and brandished a firearm from his waistband. He allegedly pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money from the register. The employee complied and the subject fled on foot on Bienville Street. Police said the subject was wearing a black hoodie and stone-washed blue jeans.

Lastly, the fourth armed robbery happened in a St.Claude neighborhood. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Reports show a victim was sitting in a vehicle with a group in the 1500 blk of Port St. When he left the vehicle to look for his remote to his own vehicle a male in the passenger seat also left and demanded his property. The victim complied and the group fled the location.

Anyone with information about these incidents can contact police or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Click here to submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers online.

There is no additional information on these four armed robberies at the time.