NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There was a heavy police presence in New Orleans East Wednesday morning near South Coronet Ct. as police searched for a suspect accused of shooting a deputy constable and a building representative.

According to city leaders, the officer was shot while serving an eviction notice to the suspect. Police have not given any information on the condition of the constable. Sources say there was another person shot, but details on the victim have not yet been released.

We’re told the suspect remains at large, but details on his identity have not been confirmed. WGNO has reached out to both the NOPD and the Constable’s Office for more information.

Our Kenny Lopez spoke with District E Councilmember Oliver Thomas, who was on the active scene as police searched for the suspect.

Thomas said he was fed up and shared his frustration with the violence in New Orleans East. “You can’t even issue an eviction notice today to be safe and be safe, you can’t even go to the gas station, grandmothers, mothers, kids it seems like every day in this city the people who intend to do harm with us have committed some type of war against the citizens in this city.”

He shared the recent experience he had of his family member being a victim of a violent crime in the city. “My family have been victims of violence, people that we know that are close to us. Everybody’s fed up. We need to be as aggressive as getting the shooters, the killers, the carjackers, and the robbers off the street as they are at harming us,” said Thomas.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.