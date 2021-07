NOPD confirms one person is dead inside of a home on the 1800 block of Touro St. and one person was transported to a local hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting late Friday morning.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Touro Street.

Officers were notified of the incident around 10:34 a.m. with confirmation coming at about 10:39 a.m.

WGNO is on the scene.

NOPD confirms one person is dead inside of a home on the 1800 block of Touro St. and one person was transported to a local hospital. This, following word of a shooting in the area earlier this morning. Details tonight on @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/1b0z90uBW6 — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) July 16, 2021

Officers confirmed one person was killed inside a home and another person was taken to a hospital.