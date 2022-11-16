NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for two months out of the Gentilly Terrace area.

The family of Bruce Bridges says he was last seen on Sept. 15 in the 4400 block of Eastern Street. Bridges is described as a 29-year-old Black male, 5’6 and weighing 150 lbs.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Bridges, please notify any Third District detective at (504) 658-6030.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.