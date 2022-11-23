NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An 8-year-old child died after a shooting at a home in Hoffman Triangle, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday (Nov. 23).

According to NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, officers responded to a report of a child shot in the abdomen in the 3200 block of Second Street shortly after 11 a.m. We’re told the child, whose gender was not disclosed, was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Ferguson said other details surrounding the shooting were unknown in the early reports of the shooting. A weapon from the scene was not recovered and it remains unclear if the shooting was self-inflicted and/or accidental.

What we do know is that multiple people who were inside the home during the shooting were taken into custody for questioning, including the child’s mother. It is unknown if anyone else detained is related to the child.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.

