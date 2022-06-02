NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help in locating a suspect.

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for 20-year-old Malcolm Solomon in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred on April 22 in the 1400 block of Newton Street.

According to reports around 7:24 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at the location.

Through investigation, detectives developed and positively identified Solomon as the perpetrator in this incident. Solomon is wanted on charges of armed robbery, illegal use of a firearm, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the whereabouts of Malcolm Solomon is asked to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.