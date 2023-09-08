NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of New Orleans Office of Criminal Justice Coordination and the New Orleans Police Department have announced a new initiative to address event safety for residents and visitors attending fall events.

The new initiative focuses on increasing patrol to prevent vehicle burglaries and auto thefts around the downtown area heading into football season and other fall events.

“Public safety is our top priority, and we have implemented a strategic plan to ensure the protection of everyone attending events at the Caesars Superdome and the Smoothie King Center,” said NOPD Interim Superintendent Michelle Woodfork. “The First, Sixth and Eighth Districts will work in a concerted effort to actively patrol the area. District Investigative Units will also be deployed as they know what areas have been affected. Our District Assisted Response Team will also be part of this effort.”

NOPD officials say they will be patrolling known areas and parking lots that have been targeted in the past. Additionally, some parking lots owners will have off duty cops patrolling.

Before football games, Saints officials have created a “know before you go” policy that encourages attendees to use the Saints mobile app to download tickets and pay for parking ahead of time.

