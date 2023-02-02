NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the lookout for the individuals responsible for stealing an ATM from a business in the West Riverside area.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened early Thursday morning in the 5600 block of Tchoupitoulas Street. At about 4 a.m. the TCHOUP STOP business owner reported the missing machine and structure damage to officers.

No further details are available at this time as the investigation is still ongoing. The NOPD is in the process of collecting evidence and information to determine the possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information that can assist in this ongoing investigation is urged to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or to submit tips anonymously to Crimestoppers at Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.

