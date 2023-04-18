NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying and locating the person caught on security camera burglarizing a vehicle in the Fillmore area Monday morning.
According to the NOPD, just after 3:20 a.m. surveillance footage captured an unidentified subject burglarizing a vehicle in the 4400 block of Duplessis Street. The person was reportedly last seen wearing a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
In the videos, the subject can be seen walking the area looking around corners and walking up and down an alleyway.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the pictured suspect is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
