NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has located the alleged suspect in an early April shooting that sent two to the hospital including a teenager.

On April 2, just before 7:30 p.m., the NOPD responded to the double shooting in the Tulane/Gravier area in the 2400 block of Saint Louis Street where a man reportedly opened fire on a crowd of people wounding a woman and a 14-year-old girl.

Through investigation, the NOPD was able to identify 38-year-old Gerard Zachary Turner as the person responsible for the shooting. Turner is currently wanted for charges of illegal use of weapons and for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Turner’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

