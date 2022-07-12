NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New Orleans Police were actively working a scene at the Costco gas station in Carrollton after a toddler was shot on Tuesday.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened in the 3900 block of Dublin Street. Early reports say just before 4 p.m., a one-year-old child was transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Details on how the child was shot were unclear.

The gas station, located at the intersection of Palmetto Street and South Carrollton Avenue, was surrounded with police tape, while a black sedan with a door open at one of the fuel pumps sat in the center of the scene.

HAPPENING NOW: Police activity at the Costco gas station off of S. Carrollton. More on @WGNOtv at 5&6 pic.twitter.com/uz0JaYyJyd — Anna McAllister (@annamactv) July 12, 2022

WGNO’s Anna McAllister spoke to a man who was leaving Costco when the incident happened and saw police rush to the scene along with two firetrucks. Another person was seen reportedly being handcuffed by police at the scene.

This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.