NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is on the scene of a shooting just outside of Canal Place that left a man wounded.

According to the NOPD, officers responded to the 300 block of Canal Street where they found a man suffering from a wound to the hand as well as a graze wound to his body. The victim’s condition has not been released.

No further details are available at this time but the NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine a possible suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD First District Detectives at 504-658-6010.

