NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting after a man reportedly arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police say around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, an adult male who had been shot arrived for treatment in a private vehicle. The victim’s age was unclear.

Detectives say the shooting was determined to have happened in the 1900 block of Onzaga Street in the Seventh Ward.

Other information, including a suspect and a motive, was unavailable in the early stages of the investigation.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact NOPD Fifth District officers at (504) 658-6050.