NOPD: 70-year-old man shot to death in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported a homicide that occurred overnight in the 6200 block of Curran Road.

According to the NOPD report, the investigation into the fatal shooting began shortly after 11:30 p.m. at the New Orleans East location where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the body. The victim, a 70-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Technicians.

s morning, members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the Homicide of a 70-year-old man. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family members. The offense occurred last night shortly after 11:30 P.M., in the 6200 block of Curran Road.

No further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name upon completion of autopsy and notification of family members.

Anyone with information or can identify the person(s) responsible for this crime is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.