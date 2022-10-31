NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Over the Halloween weekend, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating several separate shootings across the metro area. On Sunday (Oct. 30), in less than five hours, five people were shot, including a teenager.

Officers reported that the first shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the Lower Garden District. A 15-year-old boy was shot at the 800 block of Adele St. The NOPD says that the boy was sitting outside when he heard gunshots and then soon realized that he was shot in the leg. The victim arrived at the hospital on his own.

The second shooting happened about thirty minutes after the first. According to the NOPD, just before 5 p.m., a woman was sitting outside a store located in the 3800 block of Saint Bernard Ave. when she was struck by gunfire. Police say the victim heard several shots fired before realizing that she had been struck. She was taken to the hospital by EMS.

A few hours later, around 6:30 p.m., officers began investigating another shooting in New Orleans East. Police say that a male victim was shot in the shoulder in the 4910 block of Rhodes Drive. The NOPD Major Offense Log showed that the victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Later in the evening, police responded to reports of a shooting coming from Canal Street. Police say that a male victim reportedly blacked out and had a gunshot wound to his shoulder. The victim arrived at the hospital on his own. The NOPD is still trying to determine the exact location the incident happened.

Lastly, a 25-year-old man was shot near Saint Peter St. and the Mississippi River according to NOPD. Police say that they responded to reports of a male down at the location and found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated.

All the shootings are still under investigation. There is no word on the condition of the victims at this time. Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

