NOPD investigating shooting near the intersection of Almonaster and N. Dorgenois.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday morning, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in St.Roch.

Police reported an aggravated battery by shooting incident at the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and North Dorgenois Street.

According to NOPD, a 32-year-old woman was shot around 6 a.m. while she was driving in the area.

The victim was transported to the hospital by EMS to be treated.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information is currently available.

Anyone who may have additional information on this incident is urged to call NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.