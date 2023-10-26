NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department honored officers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, during the department’s 2023 awards ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Held in the Roosevelt Hotel’s Blue Room, the event honored officers’ work during significant events throughout the year- events like the shooting at the Bacchus parade during Mardi Gras 2022.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell told the officers that their families are as proud of them as the department is.

“When you answer the call of service, and you’re on the front line of the call for service, your families are serving right there beside you as well. And so it means something to them because they see you working hard day in and day out,” Cantrell said.

