NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating 2 separate shootings after midnight.

NOPD began investigating the first shooting around 12:20 a.m. in New Orleans East. According to reports, police responded to multiple calls reporting that the body of an unknown male was located at the intersection of Parc Brittany and Lake Forest.

When police arrived at the location, they found a male with a single gunshot wound to his body.

Police reported that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

A few hours later NOPD began investigating another shooting in the Bywater.

Reports show that an aggravated battery by shooting happened in the 4400 block of Dauphine Street around 2:49 a.m.

According to police, an unknown male sustained a single gunshot wound to his body.

EMS transported the victim to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

There is no additional information on these two shootings.

Anyone with additional information that can aid in this investigation is asked to call #NOPD detectives at 504-658-6040 or to call @CrimestopperGNO anonymously at 504-822-1111.