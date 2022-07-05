ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating several crimes across the city over the 4th of July weekend. Police began investigating 2 separate shootings on July 5. According to police, one shooting happened in Algiers and another in Downtown New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to an aggravated battery in Downtown New Orleans just after midnight. Around 12:40 a.m., NOPD responded to a call that two men were shot in the 900 block of Canal Street. According to police, the two men were taken to the hospital by EMS to be treated for their gunshot injuries.

An hour later NOPD began investigating a second shooting in Algiers. According to reports, the shooting happened at 34000 Holiday Drive. Police reported that a man sustained a gunshot wound to his body. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

The condition of the three victims is unknown at the time. These shootings are still under investigation. Anyone with information on these two shootings is encouraged to contact the police.