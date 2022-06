NOPD says around 11:57 a.m. Fourth District officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Newton Street.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting in Algiers.

Upon arrival, police reported that they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene according to reports.

No further information is currently available.