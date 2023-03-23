NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Organizers of the NOLATOYA recall efforts are responding to the Registrar of Voters office.

Organizers Eileen Carter and Belden Batist will be outside City Hall responding to the “failed recall efforts”. A lawsuit was filed against the Registrar of Voters Sandra Wilson and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin to get the number of inactive voters.

Cantrell released a statement earlier this week after the official word came down stating that there were not enough signatures to continue.

“Now, with the divisiveness of the failed recall campaign officially behind us, we must heal and recommit ourselves to working collaboratively to continue the progress we’ve made towards reducing crime, increasing public safety, building a more sustainable and resilient city, and creating economic and job opportunities that benefit all of our people,” said Mayor Cantrell.

You can watch the press conference on wgno.com or on WGNO’s Facebook page.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.