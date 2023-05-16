NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s often heard that the lack of activities for New Orleans youth during the summer months could spell trouble but the city is stepping up its efforts to give kids something to do and also maybe earn some money.

“Our youth camp runs from ages 4-12 years old. We have a little over 22 camps about 23 camps this year. We’re looking to serve close to 1,700 youth this summer and right now I think there’s about 300 spots remaining,” said New Orleans Recreation Development Commission CEO Larry Barabino Jr.

Barabino says the camps range from traditional to specialties like sports and dance, but they certainly expect to fill those spots. Also available this year is the NORD Teen Center which will pay 13-to15- year-olds for attending.

The camps involve partners from businesses that help attendees with career options and money management.

“We take on 1,000 teens for the summer. We do two 3-week sessions at the end of each session. Those kids take home a $450.00 stipend for participating,” said CEO Barabino.

The positions of junior lifeguard have also returned offering the same pay as full-time lifeguard positions for 15 years older.

“You can be a lifeguard at 15 years old with a permit. You have to be able to swim because we’re providing all the training and all the certifications you need at no cost. We’re paying for that and you have to pass a drug test. Those are the two requirements needed that are required to be a lifeguard, The salary is $16.72 an hour and we found out through a national study is that we’re paying one of the highest salaries for lifeguards around the country,” said Barabino.

Those interested can apply for any of the camp and youth employment opportunities at the NORDC website or in person at their headquarters at 5420 Franklin Ave.

