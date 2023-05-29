New Orleans (WGNO) — A resilient community looking to restore its hometown has come together today to help support its veterans by building a brand-new home.

Owner of Burnell’s Lower 9th Ward Market and military veteran, Burnell Cotlon, got together with the New Orleans Veterans Coalition and other community volunteers, to build a house using two shipping containers and some ingenuity.

Cotlon says this method of building homes is perfect for projects like this for several reasons.

“They’re all over, so you can get these shipping containers for little to no money at all. Like I said earlier, it’s very beneficial. There are no termites. You don’t have to worry about that. A storm comes, just close the back doors,” said Project Organizer Burnell Cotlon.

The team was able to complete the base of the home today and then will move on to the internal work such as plumbing and electricity soon after. They are hoping to have the project completed and someone moved in within a month.

“I always live by the motto ‘to much is given, much is required.’ I’ve been so blessed by the city of New Orleans, so I felt the least I could do was give back my time,’ said Construction Volunteer Zach “The Builder” Harris.

Once this house is complete, the team will quickly move on to constructing more homes in the neighborhood using the same methods.

Thomason Construction owner Bill Thomason says, “We have another one on the Westbank in a couple of weeks. There was a family that lost everything. House burned to the ground. We’ve already started that one. That will be the sister to this and then whatever we come up with next.”

As of now, Colton has not decided which veteran he will offer the home to, but he says he will make sure this house, and the houses after this one will go to people who truly need the help.

“Christmas came early, and I asked them could we do this again and again and they all said yes, so we want to get some more empty lots, get some more shipping containers and will continue to build more affordable housing,” said Colton.

Latest Stories

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.