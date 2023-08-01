NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) –– As summer vacation winds down, New Orleans Public Schools administrators welcomed students back to the classroom at Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School.

Sixth through eighth-grade students slowly trickled into the building as teachers and administrators cheered them on and literally rolled out the red carpet.

“Students perform better when they know that the school cares about them first. If they know we care, then they’ll be open to the instruction that we want to give them,” said Principal of Dwight D. Eisenhower Dr. Rulonda Green.

This year, New Orleans Public Schools is pushing to keep kids in class.

“Attend today to achieve tomorrow, because we know we need our scholars in school each and every day,” said New Orleans Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams.

The school is also focusing on fostering its students’ mental health.

“It’s very important that we use the programming that we have to make them understand how they feel is important and that we’re here to listen and help them get through difficult times,” said Green.

Williams explained they are also launching the “Joy for Educator Collaborative.”

“It’s just going to be a space where we welcome our teachers, we show our teachers that we love them and that we value them.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts