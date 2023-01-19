NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In only her first year of office, NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams has been recently named as one of two recipients of the 2023 Dr. Effie H. Jones Humanitarian Award from the American Association of School Administrators.

The award honors leaders who embody qualities in the likeness of the former associate executive director, Dr. Effie Hall Jones.

Williams will receive the award at the AASA National Conference on Education in San Antonio Friday, Feb. 17.

“In high school, no one explained to me that going to college was an option. So, I served in the military instead. I’m proud of my service, but the lack of options inspired me throughout my educational career to ensure scholars had mentors and educators to encourage them and provide them opportunities for success. Along my journey, I found mentors who supported me and allowed me to serve in leadership positions that have helped me achieve my goals. To be recognized for continuing the tradition of reaching back and lifting up women and people of color as I move forward is truly an honor,” stated Williams.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.