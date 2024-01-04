NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOLA Public Schools Early Learning and Child Care Main Round application period opened on Thursday, Jan. 4.

According to NOLA-PS, the application period is meant for eligible families to enroll their children in free early childcare education programs in Orleans Parish.

The application can be found online, along with further information about the application process, eligibility and available programs.

There are also NOLA-PS Family Resource Centers around the city that offer walk-in support for families.

The application period closes on Feb. 21.

