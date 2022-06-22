NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A local musician, Detroit Brooks announced the passing of his grandson Derell Brooks on social media due to gun violence.

Detroit Brooks said the following on Facebook:

This, by far has been one of the hardest things that I’ve ever had to post. As a lot of you know me, I don’t post a lot, but because of God’s strength, I can post this. For those who don’t know, my heart was ripped out when I heard that my grandson, Derell Brooks, was shot and killed in a senseless act of violence. He was only twenty-six years old! He was not a gang banger or a drug pusher, he was a kind and gentle human being that would give you everything he had, even the shirt off his back. He is now in the arms of his creator and I’m okay with that. I ask for your continued prayers for my family’s peace and strength. We love him but God loves him more. His service will be held at on Friday, June 24, Franklin Avenue Baptist Church at 2515 Franklin Avenue. Viewing of the body will be 9:00 service starts at 10:00 am. Thank you and God Bless.