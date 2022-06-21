NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans man is facing jail time for a series of charges including mail theft and bank fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

On June 10, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the indictment of 67-year-old Gregory Joseph Hernandez.

According to the lawsuit, Hernandez stole checks out of the mail, forged information on the stolen check and then he and others deposited and cashed them at different banks and credit unions across the New Orleans region.

Counts against Hernandez includes :

One count of Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 371

Six counts of Bank Fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1344(2)

Two counts of Theft of Mail, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1708

If found guilty, he could face:

A maximum penalty of five (5) years of imprisonment with three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for Conspiracy to Commit Bank Fraud

A maximum of thirty (30) years of imprisonment, with up to five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count of Bank Fraud

A maximum of five years of imprisonment, with up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.00 for each count of Theft of Mail.

A mandatory special assessment fee of $100 per count also applies.

The DA said Gregory Joseph Hernandez has only been indicted as of now, his guilt has not yet been proven.