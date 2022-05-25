ST.BERNARD (WGNO) –A New Orleans man is in jail in St. Bernard Parish Wednesday, after attempting to cash a stolen check.

At about 10:30 a.m., St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a bank in the 3100 block of Paris Road in Chalmette on a call of the suspect, 20-year-old Titus Peters of New Orleans, trying to cash a stolen check for the amount of $4,200

When the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division got to the bank they found Peters in a drive through line. He fled in a dark colored BMW but later got out of the car and ran away.

Criminal Investigations Bureau detectives and the Slidell Police Department’s K-9 Unit found Peters hiding behind a business in the 5001 block of Paris Road in Chalmette and took him into custody.

He was transported to the to St. Bernard Parish Prison and booked on charges of bank fraud, flight from an officer and trespassing.

According to Sheriff Pohlmann, the stolen checks are believed to be linked to a house burglary in New Orleans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other criminal activity in St. Bernard Parish, can call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501, the Criminal Investigations Bureau’s tip hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477, or Crimestoppers GNO at (504) 822-1111. Callers to the CIB tip hotline or Crimestoppers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash award from Crimestoppers.