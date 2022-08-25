NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — There is some good news for residents in the area who own an electric vehicle or who are looking to purchase one. On Thursday, city leaders announced the completion of the first public electric vehicle charging station. The first station is located in Pontchartrain Park, adjacent to the New Orleans Recreation Development Commission McBurnett Knox Playground.

The charging station is now available for public use. This is the first step in providing the city with 30 charging stations at 25 electric charging locations around the city. The stations were launched in partnership with Entergy New Orleans. The other stations will be located at NORD facilities, libraries, and public parks.

“The launch of EV charging stations demonstrates how partnerships between City government and our local energy utility provider, Entergy New Orleans, can come together to create resilient and more efficient transportation opportunities for our residents,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Climate change is a real threat to us, and the City of New Orleans is ahead of the curve and will continue to focus on reducing our carbon footprint. We are positioned to be one of the most resilient cities in our nation as we continue making critical infrastructure investments and improvements wisely, efficiently, and innovatively to ensure that we are able to live here for years to come.”

According to Entergy, electric vehicles are increasingly becoming more attractive to more people. Some of the benefits of owning an electric vehicle are the following:

Reduced Maintenance

Lower Fuel Consumption

Less Noise

Lower Emissions